Gen Z multi-talented star Rachel Zegler became a sensation for posting a video of herself singing "Shallow" alone in her high school gymnasium. The clip went viral, and this attention prompted her to apply to an open casting call for the lead role in Steven Spielberg's new take on the classic "West Side Story." She was 17 when she was cast.

In the retelling of "Romeo & Juliet," she portrays Puerto Rican girl Maria who falls in love with a white boy named Tony (Ansel Elgort) from a rival gang fighting for a corner of the Upper West Side neighborhood San Juan Hill. Naturally, the star-crossed lovers are torn apart by cultural and racial differences, all while singing and dancing their hearts out. Her big break in "West Side Story" garnered a Golden Globe win at 20.

She spends much of the film singing as an act of defiance against an authoritative Capitol.

But even though Zegler's portrayal of Maria was lauded critically, that film was considered a box office bomb and wasn't quite the Hollywood debut she deserved. Instead, I am far more intrigued by her work in "The Hunger Games" prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," in which Zegler plays Lucy Gray, a traveling folk musician and the unfortunate soul who gets reaped to participate in the 10th annual deadly Hunger Games. She's mentored by Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe) the younger, blonder version of the man who would someday become the autocratic ruler of the Capitol and all of Panem (portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the previous film trilogy).

Both roles showcase the starlet's successful forays into proving herself as a formidable young actress who can act and sing — and do so gracefully. But which role allows the actress to really shine? Is it as lovesick Maria or the reluctant musician turned dystopian death game player? Let's compare Zegler's two portrayals.

Musical showcases: Theater vs. folksy range

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" (Murray Close/Lionsgate)"West Side Story" is pure musical magic, and Zegler's training is heavily apparent in her solo "I Feel Pretty" and duet "Balcony Scene (Tonight)." Her soprano is smooth and has the technical skill to convey complicated emotion but also when needed, remain light as air. Singing in this musical theater and almost operatic style comes so easily to her that she outperforms co-star Elgort in their duet on the balcony. It's a shame the film doesn't offer that many solos to show off her classic old Hollywood style of singing, but Maria's passion and love for Tony are felt through Zegler's glistening voice.

Fortunately, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" gives the singer and actress more to do – challenging her musical range and abilities in surprising ways. She spends much of the film singing as an act of defiance against an authoritative Capitol. The music in this film is mostly folk and heavily influenced by the South, which allows Zegler to sing with a southern twang, unlike the Puerto Rican accent that drowns her abilities in "West Side Story." The soprano has a full band backing her, and while it may be a different style from what we've heard from Zegler before, her voice has never sounded stronger and more hauntingly beautiful. She even gets to do her own rendition of "The Hanging Tree," the song that Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen sang in the original trilogy's "Mockingjay." While Zegler voice might sound sharper and more in line with her style of singing in "West Side Story," "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" highlights her musical range and ability to push outside of the norm for the Broadway actress.

Romantic chemistry: Disconnection vs. trust

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" (Murray Close/Lionsgate)Alongside her musical abilities, Zegler is the perfect romantic lead, but she and Elgort seem to really struggle to find that spark together in "West Side Story." To me, it isn't really believable that Maria would go to the lengths she did to defy her family for Tony because of the lack of connection between them. Maybe it was because Maria didn't exist outside of her love for Tony. Maybe it was Spielberg who miscast Elgort, who is a whole seven years older than Ziegler. Both are pretty people playing each other romantic prospects and are supposed to be so in love they'd die for each other, defying their warring families. But they couldn't convince me they even had a chemistry read before being cast.

This is wildly different from the romantic dynamic I felt in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." Lucy Gray and Corio are also star-crossed lovers like Maria and Tony but the chemistry is palpable and highly charged. Because Corio is Lucy Gray's mentor, they both know they can't really be together because of their class differences, just like Tony and Maria. And yet, this dynamic works significantly better because Zegler and Blythe's natural chemistry feels lived in and challenging. There is a level of trust built through Corio's mentorship of Lucy Gray, and you can see it in the chemistry between Zegler and Blythe. You can feel the investment they have in each other to make sure they both stay alive. We know it won't end in a happily ever after because we know that Corio grows up to be dictator President Snow, but even for just the moment it feels real.

Range: Lovesick heroine vs. freedom fighter

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" (Murray Close/Lionsgate)

Ultimately, I am leaning towards "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," when it comes to giving Zegler the best opportunities.

Zegler's breakout moment in "West Side Story" occurs when Tony tragically. Zegler as Maria is devastated and sings to her dying lover, "Only you, you're the only thing I'll see. Forever." Her voice cracks, and she's watching the light die from his eyes. It's heartbreaking. She begins yelling at her brother's friend Chino (Josh Andreas Rivera) to give her the gun that kills Tony. She points it at the Jets and Sharks and tells them, "I can kill because I hate now." Ridden with grief, she walks behind the row of men who have put their differences aside to carry Tony's body to put to rest. It's a powerful scene that allows Zegler to go to an incredibly dark place, as Maria has lost all motivation to continue. Maria starts the film with a hopeful, optimistic spirit but by the end, that spirit is crushed, and Zegler does a beautiful job portraying it even though putting on the character's Puerto Rican accent kills the sincerity sometimes.

Ultimately, I am leaning towards "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," when it comes to giving Zegler the best opportunities to showcase her acting skills and range. While critics may have preferred "West Side Story," Zegler's performance as Lucy Gray gives us a person to root for. Maria's conflict is solely based on being in love with her white boyfriend and rival gang leader. In contrast, Lucy Gray central conflict is surviving the tyrannical authoritative government that put children in an arena to die. The motivations are different, and while Lucy Gray also falls in love — she also realizes when it no longer serves her. It's a role that allows Zegler to dig into a more complicated character forced to fight. It allows her range as a trained actress to flourish.

"Songbirds and Snakes" makes sure that Lucy Gray gets her moments in the spotlight — that means Zegler shines bright. During one of the final moments of the 10th Hunger Games, the Gamemaker drops a ton of poisonous snakes in the arena to kill the tributes. Because Corio has given the snakes a sample of Lucy Gray's scent, they won't kill her — but she doesn't know that. As the last tribute standing, she is engulfed by multicolored snakes. The scene made my skin crawl but Lucy Gray doesn't flinch. She sings defiantly as they are trying to kill the last survivor to make a point. She sings angrily:

When I'm pure like a dove,

When I've learned how to love,

Right here in the old therefore,

When nothing is left anymore.

And like Lucy Gray winning the Hunger Games, Zegler wins over the audience — telling us she's here to stay.