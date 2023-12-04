“I was eating too much”: Trump angrily denies claim that he was “depressed” at 1 am on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump snapped at former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., over a claim in her forthcoming book, "Oath and Honor." In the book, Cheney recalls her conversation with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after he traveled to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. “They’re really worried. Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him," McCarthy told Cheney after she confronted him over the trip, according to the book. "He’s really depressed,” McCarthy said, according to Cheney.

Trump raged over the claim in a Truth Social post at around 1 am on Monday morning.

"Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before, writes in her boring new book that Keven [sic] McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because, 'the former president was depressed and not eating,'" Trump fumed. "That statement is not true. I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much. But that’s not why Keven McCarthy was there. He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together - Only good intentions. Liz Cheney, on the other hand, went on to lose her seat in Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressperson in the history of the U.S. She then worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee."