Kelly Osbourne said she wants plastic surgery for Christmas: "I just think it’s my time!”

Kelly Osbourne wants a rather personal gift this holiday season — plastic surgery.

The 39-year-old TV personality and daughter of musician Ozzy Osbourne and former "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne said in a new episode of their family venture, "The Osbournes Podcast," what gift she longed for this Christmas.

“I think I’ve decided what I want for Christmas,” she said. “Plastic surgery,” Kelly said while holding her hand up to her neck and face.

“Oh f**k. Kelly, don’t. Stop.” Ozzy said in response to his daughter.

But Kelly did not let her parents' objections sway her: “Well, I just think it’s my time!”

However, Sharon said it was "too early" for Kelly to begin plastic surgery but her son Jack pointed out their mom began her plastic surgery journey when she was around the same age.

In September, the family discussed Sharon's personal experience with plastic surgery, saying she “cursed off cosmetic surgery forever.” The family argued about what their preferences on surgery were while Kelly said that she didn't "want one of those necks in which you can flick."

But recently, Kelly has shut down speculation that has questioned whether she has had plastic surgery or not.

"I've done Botox, that's it," she said to the Daily Mail. "It's weird because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's just the shape of my face."