Trump has extended Truth Social meltdown after Colorado Supreme Court bans him from ballot

Former President Donald Trump posted or reposted more than 25 "truths" on his social media platform Truth Social after the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday evening disqualified him from appearing on the state's primary ballot under the U.S. insurrection clause. "We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the court wrote in a 4-3 decision. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach." Trump in a post on Wednesday lamented that it was "A SAD DAY IN AMERICA!!!"

"BIDEN SHOULD DROP ALL OF THESE FAKE POLITICAL INDICTMENTS AGAINST ME, BOTH CRIMINAL & CIVIL," Trump raged. "EVERY CASE I AM FIGHTING IS THE WORK OF THE DOJ & WHITE HOUSE. NO SUCH THING HAS EVER HAPPENED IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE. BANANA REPUBLIC??? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!" In a separate post, the former president simply stated, "WHAT A SHAME FOR OUR COUNTRY!!!" Trump on Tuesday was in Waterloo, Iowa for a campaign event. Shortly after his speech concluded, he began posting a flurry of video clips and quotes related to his thoughts about the Colorado decision. Mediaite reported that he quoted Fox News host Laura Ingraham, writing, "Tonight, America is seeing the ultimate—in ELECTION INTERFERENCE.” One quoted video clip read, “They don’t want the voters to decide this…there is obviously this deep fear of Donald Trump potentially winning the White House back…” Another, from conservative commentator Greg Jarrett, said, “This is ELECTION RIGGING…This is an effort, make no mistake, to deprive American voters of their right to make the decision as to who should be president. It is anti-democratic. It’s the equivalent of rigging the ballot box.” Trump also pulled a quote from far-right journalist Charlie Hurt, who was quoted to have said, "Democrats in Colorado are so afraid of allowing American voters to vote and pick the next president they are willing to do extra-judicial things, in order to thwart the people’s choice from being on the ballot. To them, preserving democracy requires destroying democracy.”

"ELECTION INTERFERENCE!," Trump wrote above a clip of Fox commentator Jesse Watters. “This country is a powder keg and this court is just throwing matches at it," Trump posted, quoting right-leaning attorney Jonathan Turley. "…For people that say they are trying to protect democracy, this is hands down the most anti-democratic opinion I’ve seen in my lifetime.”