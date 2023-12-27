Ex-GOP lawmaker tells Trump's Christian fans: "You don’t understand your own religion"

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., criticized former President Donald Trump and Christians who continue to fervently back him, arguing that they “don’t understand” their religion. Kinzinger hit out at Trump's fans after the former president spent his Christmas attacking President Joe Biden, special counsel Jack Smith and other perceived enemies. "MAY THEY ROT IN HELL," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "MERRY CHRISTMAS!"

“I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian,” Kinzinger wrote on X/Twitter. “If you are a Christian who supports him you don’t understand your own religion. Trump is weak, meager, smelly, victim-ey, belly-achey, but he ain’t a Christian and he’s not ‘Gods man.’” Kinzinger has faced significant scrutiny from much of the GOP since serving on the House select committee investigating the deadline Capitol riots on Jan 6.