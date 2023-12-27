"Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun dies at 48

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, one of the stars of the Oscar-winning "Parasite," died on Wednesday. He was 48.

After weeks of investigating the actor for alleged illegal drug use which Lee vehemently denied, South Korean authorities said that Lee was reportedly found dead in a car in Seoul. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

According to Seoul’s Seongbuk police station, they were searching for the actor after receiving a missing persons report. He was found by authorities in his car in what they believed was an unconscious state. First responders confirmed Lee was dead, The Associated Press reported.

The authorities have not determined cause of death but South Korean media outlets have reported that Lee's manager shared to the police that the actor left his home after leaving a message that seemed like a suicide note.

Lee was known internationally for his portrayal of Park Dong-ik, the wealthy patriarch of the Park family in Bong Joon-ho's scathing class satire that swept the 2020 Oscars. "Parasite" was the first foreign language and South Korean film to win best picture at the Oscars. But before "Parasite," Lee had a long career in South Korean television and film. Besides 2007's "Coffee Prince" – in which he plays the songwriting brother of Gong Yoo ("Train to Busan") and performed his own singing – he's also starred in K-dramas "Behind the White Tower," "Pasta," the acclaimed "My Mister" and most recently in Apple TV+'s "Dr. Brain." This year, he starred in the musical rom-com "Killing Romance."

He is survived by his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin and their two children.

If you are in crisis, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.