Tom Smothers, of the Smothers Brothers comedy music duo, dies at 86

Tom Smothers, the older half of the comedy music duo the Smothers Brothers, has died at 86.

A spokesman for the National Comedy Center speaking on behalf of the Smothers family said that Tom died “following a recent battle with cancer.” He reportedly died from lung cancer on Tuesday at his home in California, The New York Times reported.

His brother Dick said in a statement Wednesday, “Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

The folk-singing pair became household names for their satirical comedy show “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” which ran from 1967 to 1969. As the duo bickered, Tom played the guitar and Dick the bass. They mixed music, skits and left-leaning political commentary while challenging CBS' censors at the time.

But the show was pulled from the air in 1969 when the brothers voiced their political opposition and critiques of the Vietnam War and defended civil rights. The show inspired the likes of sketch variety shows like "Saturday Night Live" and comedy news show "The Daily Show."

The sibling-duo was about to return to the stage earlier this year on a tour but it was canceled when Tom announced his diagnosis.