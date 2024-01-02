Maggie Haberman: Trump privately "concerned" Supreme Court "might rule against him" in ballot cases

Former President Donald Trump is uneasy about how the Supreme Court will rule on some states’ decisions to remove him from their ballots in the upcoming Republican primaries, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Some of Trump's advisers "think there is a political advantage" to the cases in Colorado and Maine, "at least in the short term," Haberman told CNN, according to Mediaite. "In Colorado, he’s still on the ballot. So even as that case is likely to go forward to the Supreme Court, he is on the ballot because the decision of the ruling there has been stayed. In Maine, we don’t quite know yet what’s going to happen. They believe, generally speaking, he and his advisers, that they will have success at the Supreme Court."

But Trump "has also voiced some concern that a court that has, you know, he appointed three of the justices to the Supreme Court and gave the conservatives a supermajority," Haberman added. "He is concerned that they are going to look as if they’re trying not to rule in his favor and might rule against him. We will see."