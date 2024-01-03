Jimmy Kimmel threatens Aaron Rodgers over "reckless" Epstein allegations

Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers are battling out their differences.

The New York Jets quarterback accused the late-night show host of being one of the men who traveled to the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's private island. The island is said to be where people took advantage of the underage girls that Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked. The unredacted list of people who allegedly visited the island will be released soon.

On ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said, “A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out.” He added, “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

But then Kimmel took to X to refute the allegation. The post, which has been viewed 59 million times reads, "Dear Aa**hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality."

He continued, "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

The pair are not without their personal history. In the past, Kimmel criticized Rodgers over his comments on Epstein, saying he is a "tin foil hatter" and joking that Rodgers should consider that it “might be time to revisit that concussion protocol.”