"They’re really annoying": Jodie Foster takes a jab at Gen Z's work ethic

Jodie Foster has a bit of a small, humorous gripe with Gen Zers — their annoying workplace habits.

The 61-year-old actress and mother of two Gen Z sons told The Guardian, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace."

"They’re like, 'Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.' Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?" she said.

But Foster, who started her career in the entertainment industry at age three and received her first Oscar nomination at age 14, finds herself in a mentorship position with incoming Gen Z actors in the industry like Bella Ramsey.

“I do a lot of reaching out to young actresses. I’m compelled. Because it was hard growing up.” Foster said, adding that she had reached out to the 20-year-old "Last of Us" actor in order to introduce them at a Women in Hollywood event.

Foster said events like these determine "who represents us. [The organizers] are very proud of themselves because they’ve got every ethnicity, and I’m like, yeah, but all the attendees are still wearing heels and eyelashes," she said. "There are other ways of being a woman, and it’s really important for people to see that. And Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup."