Trump melts down on Truth Social after “the judge cut me off in court”

Former President Donald Trump fumed on Truth Social after the judge overseeing his New York fraud trial shut down his courtroom rant. Trump launched into a lengthy tirade in court on Thursday, attacking Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Engoron allowed Trump to rant for several minutes before finally cutting him off. “Control your client,” he pleaded with Trump’s attorney.

“The Judge cut me off in Court and would not let me explain that I was worth much more than the 4 plus $Billion (years ago) I show in the Financial Statements, which are conservatively done,” Trump complained on Truth Social after the hearing. “Judge Engoron, curiously, cut Mar-a-Lago’s VALUE by a Billion Dollars, all the way down to $18,000,000 (and other assets as well!) to try and save the A.G.’s case. What is going on here? WITCH HUNT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Trump continued his complaints on Friday morning. “Why didn’t Judge Engoron announce his decision yesterday after we proved conclusively that I DID NOTHING WRONG!!!” the former president wrote, repeating his argument that he didn’t commit fraud because there are no “victims.” Engoron ruled before the trial began that Trump, his company and top executives are liable for persistent fraud. He is expected to issue his decision on the remaining issues in James’ lawsuit by Jan. 31.