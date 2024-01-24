Despite securing the victory at the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, Donald Trump still took to his TruthSocial platform to rant about Republican opponent Nikki Haley. Former federal prosecutor and editor-in-chief of MediasTouch network Ron Filipkowski shared a selection Trump's posts on X/Twitter, noting how the former president was "melting down after telling his people for a week he was going to win by 30."

"HALEY said she had to WIN in New Hampshire. SHE DIDN'T!!!" Trump wrote, adding "DELUSIONAL" in another Truth posted shortly thereafter.

twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1749977846485762454

The ex-president also hit out at Haley in his post-race speech to his supporters, poking fun at her for speaking to supporters after the primary was called. “I have to tell you — it was very interesting, because I said, ‘Wow what a great victory,’ but then somebody ran up to the stage all dressed up nicely when it was at 7, but now I just walked up, and it was at 14,” Trump said. “Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night." The ex-president continued by observing how, “I felt I should do this, because I find in life, you can’t let people get away with bullshit. You can’t. And when I watched her in the fancy dress … I said, ‘What’s she doing?’ We won. And she did the same thing last week.”

Trump also took aim at New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, for his endorsement of Haley, saying, “This guy — he’s got to be on something. I’ve never seen anybody with energy. He’s like hopscotch."

Speaking to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who was standing behind him on stage, Trump said, “Did you ever think [about how] she actually appointed you, Tim? … And you’re the senator of her state? You must really hate her." Haley's home state is South Carolina, where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017.

“I just love you,” Scott replied with a laugh.