Joe Biden's granddaughter strikes back at Fox News host's "ugly" attack: "This crosses the line"

Fox News host Jesse Watters drew a swift rebuke from President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, after the conservative shock jock told his primetime audience Wednesday, “I knew Biden was bad on the border because he’s not the best father.” The president, Wattes argued, “can’t say no to his own son, he can’t say ‘stop,’ he can’t have consequences for actions. And that’s what you need, you need a man in charge on the border to say, ‘this is not going to be allowed.’”

Watters' politicization of Hunter Biden's struggle with substance abuse was immediately called out by Naomi, Hunter's eldest daughter.

"This crosses the line," she said of Watters' attack on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It takes a lot to make me upset," Biden explained, imploring Watters to "disagree with [the president's] policies without being this ugly."

"I hope he never has a son or daughter who struggles with anything," Biden said of Watters.

Joe Biden famously addressed his son's history of addiction during a presidential debate with Donald Trump. “My son, like a lot of people," Biden admitted, "had a drug problem. He’s overtaken it. He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it. And I’m proud of him.”

Naomi, for her part, has previously taken to social media to hit out against Republican attacks on her father, targeting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., earlier this month.