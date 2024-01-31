Donald Trump has waged a one-sided popularity contest with Taylor Swift as the 2024 election cycle heats up.

The former president's allies have called a "holy war" against the pop star because of her liberal political views and previous endorsement of President Joe Biden in 2020. While Swift hasn't endorsed the president for reelection yet, Trump's camp is expecting the singer to make her stance soon, and he's ready to fan the flame of America's culture wars when she does, Rolling Stone reported.

However, behind the scenes, the possibility that Swift and Biden could team up against him seemingly has shaken Trump. He's claiming that he is "more popular" than Swift, saying that he has more committed fans than she does. Also, the former president is telling people that he doesn't think that Swift's endorsement will elevate Biden's chances at reelection.

“Joe Biden might be counting on Taylor Swift to save him, but voters are looking at these sky-high inflation rates and saying, ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,’” Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said to Rolling Stone.

This isn't the first time Trump has publicly come after Swift. During the 2018 midterm election, Trump said, “I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now,” after she denounced Tennessase Sen. Marsha Blackburn and instead endorsed two Democrats. Swift had also blasted Trump in 2020, claiming that he would "blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk" following the Trump administration efforts to hinder mail-in voting during the election.