“He was so mad”: Carroll lawyer says Trump threw hissy fit at deposition over lunch order

Former President Donald Trump exploded during a deposition in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case after his legal team offered to provide Carroll’s lawyer with lunch, attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a podcast interview with George Conway, according to CNN.

Kaplan said that she rejected Trump’s request to work through a launch break because he thought the deposition was a “waste of my time.”

“And then you could kind of see the wheel spinning in his brain. You could really almost see it,” Kaplan said. “And he said, ‘Well, you’re here in Mar-a-Lago. What do you think you’re going to do for lunch? Where are you going to get lunch?’”

Kaplan said she told him that his legal team had “graciously offered to provide” her team with lunch, a common practice among attorneys.

“At which point there was a huge pile of documents, exhibits, sitting in front of him, and he took the pile and he just threw it across the table. And stormed out of the room,” Kaplan said, adding that Trump directed his ire at attorney Alina Habba.

“He really yelled at Alina for that. He was so mad at Alina,” she said.

Kaplan added that Trump later called her a euphemism for the c-word.

“We come in the room and I say, ‘I’m done asking questions’ and immediately I hear from the other side, ‘Off the record. Off the record. Off the record.’ So they must have planned it. And he looks at me from across the table and he says, ‘See you next Tuesday,’” Kaplan said.

“You could tell it was like, it was like a kind of a joke again, like teenage boys would come up with. But again, I wasn’t in on the joke,” she said. “I wasn’t in on the joke, so I had no idea. Then we get into the car and my colleagues are like, ‘Robbie, do you know what that means?’ And I’m like, ‘No, what are you talking about?’ They tell me and I’m like, oh my God, thank God I didn’t know because had I known, I for sure would have gotten angry. There’s no question I would have gotten angry.”