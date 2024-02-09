Report: Taylor Swift sells "Eras Tour" film rights to Disney+ for more than $75 million

The film, which includes songs not released in the theater version, begins streaming March 15

Published February 9, 2024 3:23PM (EST)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Singer Taylor Swift has reportedly sold the rights to her "Eras Tour" concert film to Disney+ for a hefty sum, according to a report fom Puck News that was cited by Variety. Disney won in a bidding war against Netflix and Universal Pictures for the streaming rights of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)," per the report. 

Disney+ announced that the streamed version of the movie will include "cardigan" plus four other acoustic songs that were not featured in former versions. It will stream beginning March 15.

The actual tour garnered more than 2.4 million tickets on the first day of sales, leading Ticketmaster's website to crash. The "Eras Tour" movie, the highest-grossing concert film to date — earned $261.7 million at the global box office after it premiered on Oct. 13. 