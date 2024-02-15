“Stop interrupting me”: Judge tells Trump lawyer to “have a seat” in fiery courtroom exchange

Things got heated between former President Donald Trump’s attorney and the judge overseeing his Manhattan criminal case on Thursday.

Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump’s motion to dismiss the case and ordered jury selection to begin on March 25, adding that the trial is expected to last six weeks. Trump is charged with covering up hush-money payments he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche at Thursday’s hearing complained that the date puts Trump in an “impossible situation” given his many criminal and civil court cases, according to Just Security’s Adam Klasfeld.

"You don't have a trial date in Georgia. You don't have a trial date in Florida,” Merchan told the lawyer.

“Stop interrupting me please,” Merchan told Blanche as he tried to push back during the hearing.

Blanche also claimed that the case against Trump was “completely election interference” and complained about the “media saturation” surrounding Trump’s recent civil fraud and defamation trials in New York.

Merchan said he would not wait for the buzz to die down.

“Mr. Blanche, please have a seat,” he told the attorney when he tried to push back.