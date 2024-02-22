HBO's cult crime favorite "True Detective" has been renewed for a fifth season, with Issa López to return as the showrunner under a new overall deal. López helmed the fourth season, "True Detective: Night Country," ushering the series into its most-watched installment. Variety reported that the anthology's season finale saw more than 3.2 million viewers across HBO and Max, demonstrating a nearly 60% increase in viewership since the season premiere in January.

"Night Country" saw Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the lead detective roles, a deviation from the series' first three seasons that featured male leads, and a focus on an indigenous Alaskan community. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto has been vocal about his disapproval of López's take on "True Detective," expressing negative sentiment in several Instagram replies and reposts, despite still reaping financial benefits from his continued executive producer credit. In response to Pizzolatto's criticisms, López graciously told Vulture, “I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them. That’s his prerogative.”

Now, speaking about what is sure to amount to a hotly anticipated return, Variety reported López to have said, “From conception to release, ‘Night Country’ has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of ‘True Detective’ with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.” Pizzolatto has not commented on the news but posted on Instagram after the latest finale to offer a dedicated space for his fans and detractors to vent in the comments.

“Issa López is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit,” added Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, per Variety. “She helmed ‘True Detective: Night Country’ from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”