Sharon Stone reveals producer Robert Evans pressured her to have sex with Billy Baldwin on "Sliver"

Oscar-winning actress Sharon Stone named Hollywood producer Robert Evans as the person who pressured her to have sex with co-star Billy Baldwin.

In an interview on "The Louis Theroux Podcast," Stone recalled that during the filming of the 1993 film "Sliver," Evans asked her back into his office. He told her "that he slept with Ava Gardner, and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”

Stone continued to say that Evans thought that if Stone slept with Baldwin it would allow the onscreen pair to have “chemistry on screen,” which would “save the movie."

“The real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f**k him and get things back on track,” she said. “The real problem was I was such a tight arse.”

Additionally, Stone said if the filmmakers had cast someone she had suggested like her "Basic Instinct" co-star Michael Douglas, she wouldn't have been asked to sleep with Baldwin.

“I didn’t have to f**k Michael Douglas,” she said. “Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to f**k people’ business.'"

Prior to the podcast interview, Stone first shared the incident in her 2021 memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice.” She did not name either Evans or Baldwin at that time.