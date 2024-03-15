"You're engaging in Holocaust denial": Critics slam J.K. Rowling's latest anti-trans stance

J.K. Rowling, the British author known for the beloved "Harry Potter" series is in hot water yet again for her controversial views on transgender women. But this time the author is also being accused of being a Holocaust denier by critics.

On Wednesday, Rowling went on another rant about transgender people and appeared to cross the line more than usual. On the social media platform X, the author responded to post that challenged her: "The Nazis burnt books on trans healthcare and research, why are you so desperate to uphold their ideology around gender?" The author wrote, “How did you type this out and press send without thinking ‘I should maybe check my source for this, because it might’ve been a fever dream’?”

The post was viewed 8 million times and was met with fury from those accusing the author of Holocaust denial by insinuating that Nazis never burned books on trans healthcare and research. Numerous people refuted her claims with information about the Jewish German doctor Magnus Hirschfeld, who was considered one of the first known advocates for transgender rights. His sex research institute was raided, with books from there burned by Nazis.

One of those critics challenging Rowling is actor George Takei, who replied to her tweet questioning Nazis burning trans books with, "This is in fact true." Then he went on to school her in detail

In a longer post, Takei educates her on Adolf Hitler's "policies to rid the country of Lebensunwertes Leben, or 'lives unworthy of living.' His targets included Jews, Roma people, disabled people and communists — but also specifically homosexuals and transsexuals." Takei highlighted Hirschfeld's work at the Institute for Sexual Research and how the first book burnings in Germany came from texts from the institute.

"As Scientific American notes, the Institute was 'full of life everywhere' and provided incredible and groundbreaking gender affirmation care to trans individuals. Its mission was to provide a center for 'research, teaching, healing and refuge' that could 'free the individual from physical ailments, psychological afflictions and social deprivation,'" he wrote.

Takei concluded that the first book burning in Germany "was an attack on a trans care institution. There are echoes of this today: The far-right has specifically chosen to target trans care centers in America, including repeated bomb threats to Boston Children’s Hospital, for providing gender affirming medical care."

Another critic, Alejandra Caraballo, a clinical instructor and civil rights attorney replied to Rowling, "You're engaging in Holocaust denial, Joanne." Her tweet included links to articles from the Smithsonian Magazine and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum that cited information about Hirschfeld, the openly gay doctor who was a leading researcher in sex, sexuality and gender. According to the Holocaust Encyclopedia, Hirschfeld worked to educate and advocate for the rights of gender-nonconforming people. However, when Adolf Hitler became Germany's chancellor in 1933, Hirschfeld was forced into exile. The Nazis also vandalized his Institute for Sexual Science in Berlin, forcing it to close.

Rowling replied to the tweet saying, "Neither of your articles support the contention that trans people were the first victims of the Nazis or that all research on trans healthcare was burned in 1930s Germany. You are engaging in lying, Alejandra."

Caraballo then cited another source, this time from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. The article stated a day in history, May 6, 1933 — the exact day that the Hirschfeld's Institute of Sexology was broken into and then its library was eventually entirely removed and burned by the Nazis. The books were burned at Berlin’s Bebelplatz Square alongside 20,000 other books across Germany.

Also, Erin Reed, an independent LGBTQ+ journalist, said to Rowling, "Magnus Hirschfeld's institute was raided by early Nazis and the first 30 years of trans research were burned, Joanne." She continued, "Here's a picture of an early edition of the German Nazi publication Der Stürmer with Hirschfeld's picture on it essentially calling him a groomer."

The author also faced criticism from people who saw this denial of Nazi practices as part of a larger pattern of antisemitism, stemming from the portrayal of characters in "Harry Potter" series that plays on harmful Jewish stereotyping, portraying Gringotts goblins as greedy bankers. One person posted their observation: "So JK Rowling has officially reached the Holocaust denial stage of transphobia, huh? I honestly can't say I'm surprised considering this is Little Miss Hook-Nosed Banker Goblins we're talking about," they said.