"The View": Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg reveal they also used weight-loss drugs

"The View" hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin are sharing their personal experiences with weight-loss medications. During Tuesday's discussion about Oprah Winfrey's new ABC special, “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution," in which the talk show host detailed her own struggles with weight, Goldberg shared how she weighed nearly 300 pounds during the filming of the 2022 film "Till," after being prescribed steroid for back pain in 2021. “I had taken all those steroids and was on all this stuff,” Goldberg said, noting how “one of the things that helps me drop the weight is Mounjaro." The tirzepatide prescription weight loss drug, is similar to Ozempic, an injectible semaglutide.

Hostin also stated that she used Mounjaro, ultimately losing the weight she gained during the pandemic. “During COVID I gained 40 pounds,” Hostin said. “All I did was eat. I love to cook and I found out I love to eat. And I was horrified by the fact that I would have to come out on air. So I took Mounjaro.” "The View" co-host added that her weight loss, like Winfrey's was not entirely received well by the public. “I got all these nasty emails saying, 'You’re too skinny. And, why did you do this? And you’re taking the drug away from diabetics,'" Hostin said. "So there is shame when you’ve gained weight, and I had never experienced that kind of shame before. And what I loved about what she [Oprah] said is obesity is a disease."