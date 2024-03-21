Are you team Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) or Alicent (Emma Cooke)?

The new trailers for the HBO "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" preview a new season with the two lead characters on the brink of war, asking its audience to either pick Rhaenyra's black squad or Alicent's green team.

The black trailer highlighted Rhaenrya, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and their army on Dragonstone, while the green put Alicent, her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) and her children, King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), at center stage in King's Landing. The "GOT" prequel takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original show. However, season two of "House of the Dragon" is shaping up to officially launch the Targaryen civil war.

The highly anticipated second season is reported to pick up right where the first ended in season one with Aegon, Rhaenyra's half-brother being crowned king of Westeros without her knowledge even though she was the chosen successor and views herself as the rightful heir to their father, the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

"My father chose me, his firstborn child, to succeed him. He held his decision until death. And yet, Alicent's son sits my throne. I mean to fight this war and win it," Rhaenyra stated.

Meanwhile, Alicent opened the green trailer by saying: "On his death bed he knew the realm would never accept a queen. Rhaenyra's supporters will believe what they wish. But Viserys wanted Aegon to succeed him."

It's game on for the former friends, leading to one of the bloodiest wars in "Game of Thrones" history.

Catch the new season of "House of the Dragon" streaming on Max on June 16.