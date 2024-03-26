Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami raided for sex trafficking investigation, source says

For billionaire hip-hop mogul Diddy, born Sean Combs, legal troubles continue to mount and show no signs of going away soon.

On Monday afternoon, federal law enforcement authorities searched Combs' estates in Los Angeles and Miami. According to a CNN high-level law enforcement source, Combs is at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York working in tandem with the Department of Homeland Security, which is responsible for investigating human trafficking cases.

A spokesperson for the Southern District declined to comment to the New York Times on the criminal inquiry. Combs was not at either of his estates during the federal raids. TMZ reported that the hip-hop mogul was seen at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. A source said federal agents stopped and questioned Combs before he was able to fly out on his private jet.

Since the end of last year, Combs has been hit with multiple lawsuits including the bombshell lawsuit from Diddy's ex-partner and singer Cassie known as Casandra Ventura detailing allegations of years-long abuse, sexual assault and sex trafficking. A day after its filing, Combs and Ventura settled the lawsuit. Combs' attorney said the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

However, following Ventura's lawsuit, three more women and a male music producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, all filed separate lawsuits detailing similar accounts to Ventura's. Since the lawsuits, Combs has maintained his innocence and vehemently has denied the claims of sex trafficking, assault and other criminal activity.