“He’s never prayed in his life”: Mary Trump torches Trump for hawking $60 Bibles as bills pile up

Former President Donald Trump’s niece on Tuesday mocked his latest venture: selling $60 Bibles on his Truth Social account.

Trump posted a video on Tuesday endorsing the “God Bless the USA Bible,” which costs $59.99.

"It's very important and very important to me," Trump said, holding up a Bible named after the Lee Greenwood song that often plays at Trump’s events. "I want to have a lot of people have it. You have to have it for your heart, for your soul,” Trump said in the video.

“He’s never prayed in his life,” tweeted Mary Trump, adding that if “that were a real bible, it would burst into a ball of flame.”

The hosts of “The View” also mocked Trump for “pandering” with the Bible sales in a clip flagged by Mediaite.

“The last time he was on his knees, he was picking up a french fry,” joked Joy Behar.

“I’m a Christian, and as soon as I heard that price tag, I think of the persecuted Christians around the world who risk their lives to have one page of the Bible to read scripture in places like China, Saudi Arabia, Syria where you can’t practice your faith openly and he’s using it to profit off of,” argued former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“It’s blasphemous!” co-host Sunny Hostin later declared.