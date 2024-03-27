"Hypocrisy at its most religious!": "The View" hosts roast Trump's "blasphemous" Bible merch

"The View" hosts took former president Donald Trump to task on Wednesday for hawking his latest piece of merchandise — a $60 Bible — labeling the move as insincere and irreverent. Trump on Tuesday posted a video to his TruthSocial account, writing, "Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible." As the presumptive GOP nominee in the 2024 presidential election, Trump's latest commodity seemingly panders to potential votes from evangelical Christians.

“The last time he was on his knees, he was looking to pick up a french fry,” said "The View" host Joy Behar after the video was played during Wednesday morning's show. “This is hypocrisy at its most religious!” Host Sunny Hostin, who has been open about being a Republican as well as her Catholic upbringing, called the Bible "blasphemous." Given that it's Holy Week, Hostin added, “I cannot say what I would like to say."

Last month, the ex-president dropped the Never Surrender high-tops at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, charging $399 per pair.