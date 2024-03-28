"He’s such a sick man": Larry David unloads on "sociopath" Donald Trump in new interview

Comedian Larry David, during a recent sit-down with CNN's Chris Wallace, shared his unbridled opinion of "sociopath" Donald Trump.

“How much as the 2020 election—and everything that has flowed from it—pissed you off?” Wallace asked, prompting David's impassioned response.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator observed that he "can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby."

“He’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of [the election]. I mean, it’s so crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost! He knows he lost!” David added. “And look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn‘t lose. He’s such a sick man. He is so sick.”

“Anyway, no, it hasn’t impacted me at all,” David quipped to conclude. David's full interview with Wallace will air Friday on Max, per The Daily Beast.