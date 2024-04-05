“They had to cut her off”: Report says server denied booze to “overserved” Boebert at Trump event

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was cut off from alcohol at a December fundraiser headlined by former President Donald Trump, according to CNN.

Boebert, who faces a difficult election battle after switching districts and coming under fire for vaping and groping at a Denver theater, was told by a server that “they would not bring her any more alcohol,” multiple witnesses told the outlet. One witness said that the server told Boebert they believed she had been “overserved,” according to the report.

"She also was trying to take pictures with Donald Trump and eventually Donald Trump's security detail stepped in and asked her to stop doing that, according to those who witnessed it that I spoke to,” CNN reporter Melania Zanaon said Friday.

"So just to be clear, basically: She went to a fundraiser in New York City with Donald Trump, got so drunk they had to cut her off?” questioned anchor Kasie Hunt. “And then tried to take repeated pictures with Trump, and then they had to tell her, 'Hey lady like tone it down,' according to the witnesses?"

"This is how it went down and I want to remind viewers here that this came a few months after she got in trouble and had to apologize for her conduct at a Denver theater where she was watching a performance, a musical performance of Beetlejuice, she got kicked out for vaping and being loud, and there's security footage of it,” Zanaon said.

“There was much more than vaping,” Hunt quipped.