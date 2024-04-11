Freshly purged RNC peddles 2020 election lies in robocall to voters

Thousands of voters across the United States received a call in recent days in which newly-installed Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump claimed Democrats were planning to rig the 2024 election, CNN reported.

The scripted robocall repeated a host of false claims, all of which were previously rejected by courts that reviewed allegations from former President Donald Trump.

"We all know the problems. No photo IDs, unsecured ballot drop boxes, mass mailing of ballots, and voter rolls chock full of deceased people and non-citizens are just a few examples of the massive fraud that took place," the call said. "If Democrats have their way, your vote could be canceled out by someone who isn't even an American citizen."

Around 145,000 such calls were placed, according to CNN. It suggests that under Lara Trump, the former president's daughter in law, the RNC will lean in to election lies, which did not feature prominently in its messaging following the Jan. 6 insurrection. In his drive to consolidate power as the GOP's presumptive nominee for president, Trump has re-anchored the party to his preferred messaging and installed loyalists in key positions.

In March, Trump's handpicked co-chairs, Lara Trump and Michael Whatley, purged more than 60 RNC staffers across the political, communications, and data departments. Applicants seeking to fill some of those vacant positions have been asked whether or not they agree with the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, according to a CNN report.

At the state level, Republican lawmakers have also passed a host of measures aimed at addressing the mirage of mass voter fraud, including restrictions on voting that critics say is aimed at suppressing support for Democratic candidates.