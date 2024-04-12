In the new "Bridgerton" season three trailer, Penelope and Colin's love story slowly blossoms

"Bridgerton" is back — and this time its central love story focuses on Lady Whistledown herself. Wallflower Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and hot commodity on the marriage market, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), finally get their long-awaited spotlight as a couple.

The trailer released on Thursday showed glimpses of last year's fan-favorite main couple, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), but it transitions to highlighting Penelope, who seems to be frustrated at the prospects of living at home in her third season as a lady of society with no prospects. She said in the trailer, "I cannot live at home any longer. I must take a husband." Then Colin, Penelope's longtime childhood crush and friend appeared, back from his travels across Europe with a sophisticated, charming new personality and perspective.

At the end of season two, Penelope was devastated when she heard Colin say he would never pursue her. The third season will follow the pair finding Penelope a husband and slowly along the way, Colin falling in love with his childhood friend. He asked his mother in the trailer, "Do you believe the best foundation for love is friendship?"

"If a husband is what you seek. Let me help you. Are we not friends?" Colin tells Penelope with his hand reached out for her to shake.

"Friends," she responded with a handshake.

The new season will be told in two parts with the first airing on May 16 and the second airs on June 13 on Netflix.