"SNL" pokes fun at Donald Trump’s centrist view on abortion bans

"Saturday Night Live" weighed-in on Donald Trump's abortion ban claims, with "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che shining a light on the former president's centrist view.

"This week, Donald Trump said that he supports abortion laws being decided by the states instead of the federal government," said Che, referring to the former president’s video on Truth Social, in which he says, "This is all about the will of the people," urging to "follow your heart."

Calling bologna on Trump's stance, Che continued on a comically long tangent, saying, “Why not go even smaller and leave it up to the county or the city or, even better, take the government out of it completely and leave the choice about what women can do with their bodies to the person who knows what they can do with them the best, their husbands?”

Jost steps in here to explain the origin of Trump's skewed opinion as stemming from his own past as a baby, when “a bunch of time travelers showed up and tried to kill him.”

Watch here: