"He's attacked witnesses": Prosecutors want to make Trump delete some of his Truth Social posts

Prosecutors in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial are seeking to fine the Republican defendant $1,000 each for three Truth Social posts he fired off within the last week, arguing that they violate a gag order. Last month prosecutors successfully obtained an order that prohibits Trump from attacking potential witnesses, jurors, court staff, and relatives of Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

As PBS reported, prosecutors on Monday singled out Truth Social posts that called Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels — both key prosecution witnesses —“two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!” Prosecutors are asking Merchan to not only fine the former president but order him to take down the posts.

“The defendant has demonstrated his willingness to flout the order. He’s attacked witnesses in the case,” said prosecutor Christopher Conroy, who filed the official motion. While he read the posts, reporters with CNN observed Trump leaning forward with his elbows on the table.

Trump's lawyers argued that the posts did not violate the gag order, as they were responses to the witnesses' own statements. "It’s not as if [former] President Trump is going off and targeting individuals," argued Trump attorney Todd Blanche. "He’s responding to salacious repeated attacks by these witnesses."

Merchan will hold a hearing next Tuesday on whether or not to sanction Trump for the posts on his social network. Trump's attorneys have until Friday to file opposing arguments.