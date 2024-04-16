The fallout of O.J. Simpson's death continues to reverberate as his longtime lawyer and executor of the former football star's will retracted a statement he made about the outstanding statements owed to Ron Goldman's family.

Malcolm LaVergne, who represented Simpson since 2009 until his death, told the Hollywood Reporter that he takes back his comments to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he would fight to prevent the payout of the $33.5 million awarded to the families of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman after their deaths.

At the time, LaVergne said he specifically wanted Ron's father Fred Goldman to receive “zero — nothing” of Simpson’s estate. Fred has been battling for justice for his son since the 1997 civil trial verdict. Two years ago, Fred told the publication that he had not received any payments from Simpson. He said the total is raised by 10 percent every year.

In a conversation with THR, LaVergne walked back his statement, “I can tell you in advance, Fred Goldman’s claim will be accepted. And his claim will be handled in accordance with Nevada law."

“Within an hour of knowing that O.J. died, he started talking s**t. My advocate instinct is, was, ‘Oh, you’re gonna keep s****ing on him even after he’s dead?’” he said. “’Fine, you know? You get nothing.’ And so, those were my remarks then. But I backtracked, and they were pretty harsh remarks. And now I’m going in the other direction.”