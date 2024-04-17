Donald Trump hit back at Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night talk host jested at the steadily declining stock of the ex-president's social media platform.

"Daddy is running out of money," Kimmel said on Tuesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in a warning aimed at the former president's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The stock value of Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company that oversees Truth Social, took an 18.3 percent tumble on Monday after the company filed to register the potential sale of millions of additional shares, per the NYT. “If you bought Trump stock two weeks ago ― and shame on you if you did ― you lost half your money,” Kimmel said. “But if you hold on just a little bit longer, you might be able to lose all of it.”

The ex-president took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning to fume. "Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, 'Picture of the Year,'" Trump wrote.

"It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, 'AND THE WINNER IS,'" Trump wrote in his recent Truth. "Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope. Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, 'DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,' they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!"