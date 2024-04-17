"Somebody needs therapy": House hearing on China devolves into feud on debunked Biden bribes

A House Oversight Committee meeting turned contentious on Wednesday, as Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) exchanged quips.

In an Oversight & Accountability hearing dubbed by the GOP, “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part I,” committee Chairman Comer attacked President Biden with discredited foreign bribery allegations in a heated exchange with Ranking Member Raskin.

During the hearing, Comer repeatedly questioned President Biden’s stream of revenue, parroting a discredited claim that China bribed the Biden family with $9 million.

“That’s a lie that’s been discredited. I mean where’s your impeachment investigation?” Raskin pressed. “If Joe Biden took a $9 million dollar bribe from China, then why aren’t you impeaching him for that?”

Comer turned the conversation away from the question and said that Democrats have an “obsession” with Russia and Trump.

“It’s disturbing, you need therapy. You all, you need therapy, Mr. Raskin,” Comer said.

In a fiery exchange, Comer asked Raskin how the Bidens made their “millions.”

“I’ll tell you what Joe Biden did. He was a senator of the United States. Then he wrote a book, and he said he made the most money ever made in his life, millions of dollars on his book,” Raskin said.

“That’s what his family did? That’s what Hunter, That’s why Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, China, Russia, that’s why they paid the Biden family money. Because of Joe Biden,” Comer rebutted.

“Somebody needs therapy here,” Raskin quipped, “But it’s nobody on our side of the aisle.”

Watch here: