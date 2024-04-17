House Speaker Mike Johnson pushes ahead with Ukraine, Israel aid despite GOP revolt

House Speaker Mike Johnson will forge ahead with votes on foreign aid packages, despite threats within his Republican caucus that moving forward with support for Ukraine, in particular, could cost him his job.

CNN reported Wednesday that, after months of hesitation, the embattled speaker is defying his right flank and relative moderates in the party with a plan to hold votes on legislation providing a total of $95 billion in aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as humanitarian support for Gaza and other conflict zones. This top-line figure matches the amount provided in the already-passed Senate version of the bills.

“After significant member feedback and discussion, the House Rules Committee will be posting soon today the text of three bills that will fund America’s national security interests and allies in Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine, including a loan structure for aid, and enhanced strategy and accountability,” Johnson said in a statement.

The aid packages will be introduced separately, but the final product will be sent to the Senate as one package — something Democrats had demanded, but which threatens to further anger members of the GOP caucus.

A large number of Republicans have insisted on tying foreign aid legislation to some of their own unrelated priorities, such as funding for border security. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, generally considered near the center of the party, in a post on X told Johnson to “go back to Biden & Schumer and tell them he needs a border security measure to pass foreign aid."

A faction of more far-right Republicans, led by Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, are trying to rally a movement to remove Johnson from the speakership, calling his latest move an act of surrender to Democrats. But Johnson is likely hoping to enjoy some welcome political cover from Donald Trump after paying homage to the former president at Mar-a-Lago. "He's 100% with me," Johnson crowed after their meeting.

Johnson, who has said that he will not step down, may also count on some Democratic support to avoid the fate of Kevin McCarthy, his deposed predecessor. But whether or not he will get enough support to survive a motion to vacate the chair is no sure thing.