Matt Gaetz under investigation for 2017 drugs party attended by minor, per sworn statement

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) use of illicit drugs as a member of Congress. The inquiry centers on Gaetz’s presence at a party in Florida in 2017, where numerous illegal substances were allegedly present — backed by a sworn statement from a woman who attended the event.

In her statement, she claims that she saw a then-underage girl naked and that the party — attended by other adult men — allegedly had bedrooms “made available for sexual activities." The Justice Department previously investigated whether Gaetz had slept with the minor, but concluded its investigation in 2023 with no charges. Per a spokesperson for Gaetz, he has no memory of attending such a party as the one mentioned above.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blamed Gaetz earlier this month for his ouster, saying that he lost the role “because one person, a member of Congress, wanted me to stop an ethics complaint because he slept with a 17-year-old”