The Spice Girls reunite for Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

The Spice Girls shared a mini-reunion over the weekend at a party celebrating Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday, giving attendees an impromptu dance routine performance of their hit '90s single, "Stop."

Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, and Victoria could be seen in a video captured by Victoria's husband, David Beckham, dancing in the same lineup positions as the iconic 1997 pop single music video. Victoria subsequently shared the footage on her Instagram, writing, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

David also shared the moment on his own Instagram account, captioning it, "I mean come on."

The party, which was held at Oswald's private members' club in London, saw appearances from celebrities like Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gordon Ramsay, Charlotte Tilbury, and Eva Longoria.

The Spice Girls’ mini reunion follows the group's 30th anniversary since first auditioning for the band last month, per PEOPLE. Ahead of the event, Victoria took to social media to share photos of her posing alongside her husband and family, writing, “Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much."