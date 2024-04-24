Megan Thee Stallion accused of harassment by cameraman who claimed she made him watch her have sex

Megan Thee Stallion is in another legal battle.

NBC reported that Emilio Garcia in a suit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday alleged the rapper subjected him to a hostile work environment in June 2022. He claims during a trip to Ibiza, Spain, Megan proceeded to have sexual relations with a woman next to him in a moving SUV and was cautioned, "Don't ever discuss what you saw."

“I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me,” Garcia told NBC.

He also claimed on the same trip, she'd tell him to “spit your food out” and “you don’t need to be eating.” The "harassment was so severe or pervasive” that it created "intolerable" working conditions. Following the trip, Garcia alleged he saw a drop in bookings from Megan before being told in June of 2023 “his services would no longer be required."

Garcia claims he now “grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment."

“Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct,” Ron Zambrano, one of Garcia's lawyers, said in a statement to NBC. “Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.”

"This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court," Alex Spiro, an attorney for Megan, said on Tuesday.