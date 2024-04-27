"Cruel and Insane": Republicans condemn Kristi Noem's dog-killing revelation

After Vice Presidential candidate contender and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s disturbing revelation that she killed her own dog in an advance passage of her forthcoming book, many across the aisle have come out against the act.

“I’m a dog lover and I am honestly horrified by the Kristi Noem excerpt,” former Trump White House Director of Strategic Communications and co-host of "The View," Alyssa Farah Griffin, said on Twitter. “I wish I hadn’t even read it. A 14-month old dog is still a puppy & can be trained.”

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, criticized the passage on Twitter, writing that Noem “can recover from a lot of things in politics . . . but not from killing a dog.”

“All I will distinctly think about Kristi Noem now is that she murdered a puppy who was 'acting up', which is obviously cruel and insane,” McCain added.

Lincoln Project cofounder Rick Wilson kept it simple, tweeting “Good morning to all you who didn’t shoot your puppy in the face.”

Even top Trump ally Laura Loomer was disgusted by this level of cruelty, tweeting, "She can't be VP now."

Noem, seemingly failing to read the room, doubled down on building her animal killing image.

“Tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years,” Noem wrote on Twitter before linking a pre-order page for the book.

But not all on the Right were critical. “The Daily Wire” commentator Michael Knowles took to Twitter to share his unpopular opinion.

“This story makes me like and respect her more,” the CPAC speaker said. Donald Trump also wrote a glowing review for the book on Amazon.

The Biden campaign seemingly shaded Noem, posting a picture of the President and Commander Biden, along with a photo of Vice President Kamala Harris and her pooch Newton.