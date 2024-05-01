"Irreparable breakdown": Law firm abruptly quits defending Trump campaign in sex discrimination case

A law firm that has represented Donald Trump in various cases since 2014 has decided to quit representing the former president's campaign in the face of a lawsuit brought by a former employee who was impregnated by a top aide to the Republican candidate, The New York Times reported.

In a court filing last week, LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, and McPartland said it wished to quit representing the campaign in the case brought by A.J. Delgado, a former writer for the National Review who worked on Trump's 2016 campaign.

Jason Miller, a communications staffer for Trump, cheated on his wife with Delgado during the campaign; she alleges he cut off contact after she became pregnant and that the campaign likewise "immediately and inexplicably" shut her out. Her lawsuit charges that this constitutes discrimination based on her sex and pregnancy.

In explaining its decision to quit representing the campaign, Trump's long-time lawyers cited an "irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship," the Times reported. That came after a federal court ruled that the campaign must turn over documents related to discrimination and harassment claims its received.

In her own filing, Delgado alleges that the firm's attempt to withdrawal from the case may be part of an effort to deny compliance with that ruling.