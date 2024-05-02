"Steer clear": Judge issues warning to Trump lawyer seeking pre-approval for Truth Social posts

Donald Trump keeps getting in trouble for what he posts online, already racking up $9,000 in contempt charges for attacking jurors and witnesses in violation of the gag order in his Manhattan criminal trial. Faced with the prospect of jail if he keeps offending, and following another contempt hearing Thursday morning, Trump's defense team tried a novel approach: asking the judge if he could sign off on some of Trump's Truth Social posts before he ever posts them.

Susan Necheles, a criminal defense attorney representing Trump in the hush money case, made the request Thursday afternoon, explaining to Judge Juan Merchan that her client would like to post articles about the trial but isn't sure that's allowed.

"These articles are all articles which [former] President Trump would like to post on his Truth [Social], but they discuss this case," Necheles said, per NBC News.

Necheles argued that, while the articles are "perfectly fine," in her view, there is "ambiguity in the gag order."

Neither the prosecution nor the judge seemed to buy the argument.

Chris Conroy, with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, described the request as "odd," according to CNN. Merchan was a little more diplomatic, saying he "appreciates what you're bringing to my attention" but affirming that he does not wish to be Trump's social media editor.

"If in doubt, steer clear," he told Trump's defense counsel. "There is no ambiguity, I believe, in the [gag] order."