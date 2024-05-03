"Please let your attorney know": Judge tells Trump he can testify at his hush money trial

Donald Trump has falsely claimed that he can "not testify" in his own trial because of the gag order. On Friday, Judge Juan Merchan corrected him.

The gag order “does not prohibit you from taking the stand," Merchan clarified, adding that it does not otherwise limit what Trump can say at trial.

Merchan then told Trump to “please let your attorney know.” That's because Trump’s lead defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, nodded along when Trump made his comments outside the courtroom yesterday.

When Merchan finished addressing Trump, the former president mouthed the words, “thank you,” The New York Times reported (as he entered the courtroom Friday, Trump had told reporters the order "stops me from talking about people and responding when they say things about me").