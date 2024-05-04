"I'm bored": Kellyanne Conway talks "Sleepy Don" on “Real Time with Bill Maher”

Bill Maher had Kellyanne Conway — former campaign manager and counselor to Donald Trump — alongside author Joshua Green on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday, to discuss the election and other hot-button issues.

Prompted with controversial topics, including the International Criminal Court’s probe of Israeli officials and the death of a second Boeing whistleblower, the trio found some common ground, but the conversation took a turn eventually.

Asked about her thoughts on Trump’s near-daily naptime in court, Conway wasn’t convinced that it was a story at all.

“I'm bored. So, probably, he is sitting there. I’m bored just reading the clips every day,” Conway told Maher, shifting the question away from her former boss. “I think that’s less important than all the polls that show people don’t think Joe Biden’s got the energy, agility, acuity.”

Maher tried to ask a follow-up after Conway went on a tangent about Hillary Clinton, whose presidential campaign ended almost eight years ago, before being interrupted.

“I could show a video right now of Trump…” Maher said.

“We see them all day long. Trump Trump Trump, is all day long. Trump Trump Trump is everybody’s adjective, verb, noun in every sentence,” Conway interjected.

Conway seemed to laugh off being called out as Maher finished his point.

“I could put together — and people have — a video of Trump looking absolutely just as senile,” Maher said. “The reason why he’s so ahead is because he doesn’t have to worry about policy points that he makes because no one takes him seriously anyway.”

Green chimed in, adding that for undecided voters, “staying awake seems like kind of a baseline requirement for Trump.”

Conway gave, per her assessment, a view of voters’ decision that will work in Trump’s favor.

“People, for the first time in centuries, or ever, have an opportunity to look at two presidents who have served in the job as Commander in Chief," Conway said.

Maher highlighted a key issue for many voters: Trump's ongoing refusal to commit to accept the results of the election.

“The biggest fact in the last three elections… is that one guy does not concede when he loses,” Maher said. “This is the crux of what America is. There is nothing more important than that."

