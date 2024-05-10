Target caves to right-wing backlash, says it will not sell Pride Month merchandise in many stores

Target will not be selling its infamous Pride Month Collection in about half of its stores following conservative blowback over the LGBTQ-themed merchandise.

The retailer has sold LGBTQ merchandise every month of June for over a decade. But in recent years right-wing activists have targeted the corporation, leading to in-store protests. Pride merchandise will still be available online.

"Target is committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round," Target told USA Today in a statement.

Target will still feature some of its Pride collection in “select stores'' based on “historical sales performances,” USA Today reported. In practice, that likely means Pride merchandise will only be sold in half of Target's 2,000 stores, Bloomberg reported.

Boycott threats from conservative activists, as well as intimidation of its employees, was based in part on Target’s sale of clothing for transgender people, including bathing suits, as well as Pride merchandise for children.

"The reaction is a signal for us to pause, adapt and learn so that our future approach to these moments balances celebration, inclusivity and broad-based appeal," Christina Hennington, Target's chief growth officer, said last summer.

Advocacy groups are condemning the company for backing down.

“Target’s decision is disappointing and alienates LGBTQ+ individuals and allies at the risk of not only their bottom line but also their values," Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement, per NBC News.