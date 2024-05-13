Steve Buscemi punched in the eye while out and about in New York City

Steve Buscemi was reportedly punched while walking around Manhattan last Wednesday, according to NBC.

The 66-year-old Golden Globe and Emmy winner was left with a bruised and bleeding eye after the assault and was subsequently transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Bellevue. While the NYPD opened an investigation, no arrests have been made since Buscemi, a Brooklyn native, was attacked last week.

Police have described the reported attacker as “a male with dark complexion, wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, blue t shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a bookbag,” per CNN.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist wrote in an email statement to NBC. “He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

While the attack was ostensibly arbitrary, it marks the latest in a series of seemingly random attacks done to pedestrians while walking around New York. Dozens of women have taken to social media in recent months to document being punched while going about the city doing mundane tasks.