"House of the Dragon" swings by the Wall in the North as civil war brews

War is brewing in the new trailer for the return of "House of the Dragon." So what side are you on?

The fractured divide in House Targaryen has never been more apparent in the upcoming season. Based on George R.R. Martin’s book "Fire & Blood," civil war is imminent between former friends and now enemies, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) in HBO's hit "Game of Thrones" prequel.

Following an explosive end to the show's first season, the second season picks up right up in the fallout. With Alicent in control as her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) was crowned king of Westeros when it was allegedly promised to his half-sister, Rhaenyra by their father, the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

The trailer opens with flashes of each character and even a short glance at one of the Northmen at the Wall — someone who looks awfully a lot like Jon Snow . . . a potential ancestor maybe?

An ominous Rhaenyra narrates that "the Targaryen who sits the Iron Throne is not just a king or queen, they are a protector of the realm." As the trailer shows glimpses of the new King Aegon, Rhaenyra continues, "Now I find myself in an impossible position. The enemy usurped my throne."

In contrast, Alicent tells her sons, Aegon and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), "We must proceed with caution." She is met with an outburst from the king, "F*** dignity. I want revenge."

"House of the Dragon" Season 2 returns June 16.