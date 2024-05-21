"He's not that hard to find": Arizona's AG explains how the state served Giuliani on his birthday

For more than three weeks, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani dodged multiple attempts to serve him with legal papers after he was indicted in Arizona over his efforts to undermine the 2020 election. But as Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes recounted in an interview on CNN, that evasion came to an end on Giuliani's 80th birthday.

"Over a series of weeks," Mayes said, agents had tried to serve the former Donald Trump lawyer “on multiple occasions in multiple ways.” As the search dragged on, however, Giuliani kept posting online, Mayes noted, saying it was his fondness for podcasting and live streaming that sealed the deal last Friday, resulting in an awkward end to the celebration in Palm Beach, Florida.

“He’s not that hard to find," Mayes said. "And so we did that and our agents professionally served him after his birthday party, as the party was winding down and as he himself was leaving the house that he was in, we gave him a copy of the papers, and he went along his way."

Mayes added that, although the former mayor might have been a bit surprised, “this is a serious case” and they “expect him to be in court [Tuesday].”

She said Giuliani's claim that he informed agents of his location, intentionally, was not true. “He did not tell us where he was going to be," Mayes said, "except that he told the world where he was through his live cast."