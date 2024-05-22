Lauryn Hill has clinched the No. 1 spot in Apple Music's 100 best albums.

The hip-hop star's only solo album "The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill" which came out in 1998 beat out Michael Jackson's "Thriller" for the top spot on the music list. Hill is the most recent Black woman and first rapper to win the coveted album of the year award at the Grammys in 1999.

In a statement to Apple Music, Hill said, “I appreciate the acknowledgment, I really do, but I’d be remiss not to also acknowledge all of the music and artists who informed and inspired me. The leaders of community and movements that sparked me, the social dynamics and music scenes, both older and current at the time that intrigued and inspired me to contribute."

Following Jackson's No. 2 spot on the list is "Abbey Road" by The Beatles, "Purple Rain" by Prince & The Revolution and "Blonde" by Frank Ocean.

Artists like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Nirvana, Stevie Wonder and Amy Winehouse also made the list's competitive Top 10, which culminated a week of breadcrumbing of the previous 90 items on the list. The list has taken social media by storm with memes and heated debates and discussions since its initial launch on May 13.

Out of the 100 albums compiled by Apple Music, hip-hop was the dominating genre, with 22 albums making the list. R&B followed with 19 albums. Alternative and rock tied with 15 albums from each genre. Other genres like country, Latin and reggae only had one album place on the list, with artists Kacey Musgraves, Bad Bunny and Bob Marley representing their respective genres. However, some have taken issue with how few albums from these genres had made the cut.