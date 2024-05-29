"That's not the law": Expert rejects Trump lawyers' complaints about judge's jury instructions

The instructions provided to jurors in former President Donald Trump's Trump's trial Wednesday are largely routine — but will prove crucial in allowing the 12 jurors to weigh the "avalanche" of testimony provided by prosecutors, legal experts told Salon.

"We have one of the biggest cases in our nation's history," said Southwestern Law School professor Richard Lorren Jolly. "We're a deliberative democracy. And there's something incredibly beautiful about that, and whether a conviction results or an acquittal, this is how the system is supposed to work."

Trump himself has questioned the supposed political bias of jurors, and proclaimed himself the victim of a vast Democratic witch-hunt.

But legal experts say the 55 pages worth of jury instructions provided by Judge Juan Merchan provide an important blueprint that continues to educate jurors on our legal system as they begin deliberating on weeks of testimony.

"There's been a lot of attacks on this idea that the jury is somehow unqualified or politically biased," Jolly told Salon. "And those have always been attacks on the juries and institution going back hundreds of years, but our constitutional commitment to it is on full display here."

Former federal prosecutor Mary McCord, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) and a Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, said much of the instructions are routine.

"How you assess the credibility of witnesses, theories of accomplice liability, those types of things, that's all pretty standard," she said.

But prosecutors and the defense did raise their thoughts on how the jury instructions should approach some of the most crucial aspects of the case, including how jurors should weigh Trump's alleged role.

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, with prosecutors saying that audio recordings, internal business records and witness testimony prove he was scheming to kill damaging stories about alleged extramarital sex ahead of his 2016 campaign and disguising reimbursements for the hush money to fixer Michael Cohen as legal fees — all in violation of state and federal election law and state tax law. Each count carries up to four years in prison, which Trump would likely serve concurrently if convicted. Trump denies the charges, as well as the alleged sexual encounters.

Merchan's instructions in part read: "Under our law, a person is guilty of falsifying business records in the first degree when, with intent to defraud that includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof, that person: makes or causes a false entry in the business records of an enterprise."

Prosecutors alleged that Trump intended to commit, aid or conceal a violation of state election law section 17-152. That statute, Merchan said, "provides that any two or more persons who conspire to promote or prevent the election of any person to a public office by unlawful means means and which conspiracy is acted upon by one or more of the parties thereto, shall be guilty of conspiracy to promote or prevent an election."

Trump's attorneys had asked the judge instruct the jury that they would have to unanimously agree on what "unlawful means" were used in this alleged scheme.

"The court rejected that because not that's not the law of New York," McCord said. "New York says the jurors don't, all 12, have to agree what the unlawful means are here."

Merchan said jurors can consider three unlawful means: a violation of federal election law, falsification of other business records or violation of tax laws.

"Trump's counsel recognized when he argued for something different last week that that's New York law, but what he had said is basically in these extraordinary circumstances where the statutes are being used here with respect to a former president, and in these circumstances, we think it's within the judge's discretion to require unanimity," McCord said. "And the judge rejected that so that one could be meaningful, depending on how deliberations go."

In closing arguments, Trump defense lawyer Todd Blanche argued that jurors couldn't believe the testimony of Cohen, who served time in federal prison on perjury and tax fraud charges.

McCord said the jury instructions, which lay out how to judge witness testimony, will prove crucial to how jurors determine Cohen's testimony.

"His credibility will be judged based on these the application of these instructions about how to determine the truthfulness and accuracy of the testimony of each witness," McCord said. "And the instructions talked about things that the jury could do. It could find that it rejects in whole a witness' testimony and they think that the person essentially intentionally testified falsely as any material fact and therefore, you could reject it all. Or they wouldn't. They could just reject whatever part they think is untruthful or wrong, except the parts and leave it completely up to the jury. "

Blanche argued there's a lack of clear evidence that ties Trump to the case.

But McCord said: "Direct evidence and circumstantial evidence are equally valuable evidence that can be considered by the jury and one is not lesser than any other."

She pointed to the pile of evidence offered by prosecutors, including text messages, phone records, meetings between Cohen, Trump and others corroborated by other witnesses as well as handwritten notes by Trump employees detailing an outline of a plan to reimburse Cohen to the tune of $420,000 for a $130,00 payment to adult film star and director Stormy Daniels on top of other costs, including a bonus.

"It could have some, you know, at least an initial blush, some persuasiveness," McCord said. "But it kind of starts to fall apart when you dig into it, because there's lots of other things that corroborate Michael Cohen, including the notes of Allen Weisselberg and bank statement that explains exactly how they get to the $420,000 reimbursement."

Jeffrey Abramson, emeritus Professor of Law and Government at the University of Texas at Austin, said jurors may have an easier time weighing the prosecution's evidence alleging the falsification of business records.

"Were the records falsified? Yes," he said. "Were they done with Donald Trump's permissions and knowledge? A little bit harder. They'll have to ask themselves, why was this done in the first place?"

Prosecutors allege that Trump's campaign went into overdrive to quash salacious stories after the release of the Access Hollywood tape, which witnesses said concerned Trump.

"I'm not making any prediction here, but I don't think the absence of a smoking gun given the avalanche or cascading effect of so much testimony and so much record trail isn't necessarily going to be an obstacle from the jury is taking that last step," said Abramson, who authored the book "We, the Jury: the Jury System and the Ideal of Democracy."