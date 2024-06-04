Kanye West sued by former assistant for sexual harassment

Kanye West is under fire again from another former employee. This time, an ex-assistant is alleging in a lawsuit that the rapper sexually harassed her.

In the lawsuit filed on Monday, West's former executive assistant Lauren Pisciotta claimed that West not only sexually harassed her but intentionally inflicted emotional distress, was in breach of contract and terminated her wrongfully. According to Rolling Stone, Pisciotta claimed that as a music industry veteran working for 15 years, she collaborated with him on his Yeezy women's fashion line and three songs on his "Donda" album.

Pisciotta claimed in the lawsuit that before becoming West's assistant, her income came from OnlyFans and other social media platforms. She recounted that when she first began her job in 2021, West had no issues with her OnlyFans account. However, in 2022 she claimed that he wanted her to be "God like" and proceeded to ask her to delete her account in exchange for $1 million. According to the lawsuit, Pisciotta deleted her account and soon after, she received countless sexually explicit messages from West. Pisciotta also stated that while she would be discussing work-related matters with West, he would masturbate while on the phone with her.

Another claim in the suit stated that during a flight to Paris with other Yeezy employees, West shut the door of his room on the plane, with only the two of them inside. Pisciotta claimed that West masturbated under the covers of his bed until he fell asleep. In September 2022, Pisciotta said she was promoted and would be given an additional $3 million. However, she was fired and offered a $3 million severance package, which she say she has not received.